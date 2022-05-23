World War II soldier laid to rest in Pennsylvania nearly eight decades later

A soldier was taken to his final resting place in Pennsylvania 78 years after he was killed in World War II.

Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman was buried at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newton on Monday.

Wildman, a Britsol native, was reported killed in action on November 13, 1944, at just 20 years old. He fought in the Hürtgen Forest offensive assigned with Company M, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

Despite his body being declared non-recoverable, remains possibly belonging to Wildman were recovered in 1947.

Wildman was accounted for on January 26, 2022, after unidentified remains were disinterred in 2019 and sent to an Air Force laboratory in Nebraska.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show he has been accounted for.