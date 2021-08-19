Yardley Shooting: Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of Yardley police chief

article

A Bucks County man is facing several charges including attempted murder after prosecutors say he fired a shotgun through the front door of a condo in Yardley and injured a veteran police officer.

According to authorities, Yardley Borough Police Cheif Joseph Kelly was assisting a probation officer with an offender check at the Yardley Commons condo complex around 11 a.m. when 24-year-old Colin Frank Petroziello opened fire through the front door.

Kelly was struck in the ear and hand and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in nearby Langhorne for treatment. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Kelly is expected to make a full recovery.

According to investigators, Kelly responded to the condo complex after a Bucks County parole officer reported a domestic disturbance during an offender check. When the officers approached the home, police say Petroziello fired through the front door striking Kelly twice.

Petroziello locked himself and his mother inside the home while Kelly radioed for backup and medical aid.

Over an hour into the 4-hour standoff, investigators say Petroziello's mother called police and told them he had fallen asleep. She tossed his Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun out a window and escaped the home.

South Central Bucks County Emergency Response Team breached the home around 3:30 and took Petroziello into custody, according to police. He was allegedly armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun and a second loaded magazine.

Prosecutors say Petroziello has been charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of assault of a law enforcement officer, and related charges.

