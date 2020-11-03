You Decide 2020: Voters head to polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

article

Voters across the tri-state area are heading to the polls as they look to make their voices heard in the 2020 Election. While Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes will likely highlight the area's impact on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, all three states feature key contests and questions.

New Jersey voters who opted to vote in-person were the first to head to the polls when they opened at 6 a.m. Polls in Delaware and Pennsylvania opened at 7 a.m., but polls close in all three states at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots via mail-in or absentee ballots, especially in New Jersey where every registered voter received their ballot in the mail. Despite already having millions of ballots in hand, elections officials in Pennsylvania cannot begin counting the state's mail in ballots until 7 a.m.Tallying of those ballots has already begun in New Jersey and Delaware.

Below is a look at some of the key races and questions on the ballot in all three states.

PENNSYLVANIA

While the 2020 Presidential race will certainly be the highlight of Election Day in Pennsylvania on Nov. 3, a number of statewide races and local congressional races will also be watched closely.

Notable statewide races include Attorney General, Treasurer and Auditor General. In our area, 10 U.S. House of representative seats are also up for grabs. Among those seeking re-election is Brian Fitzpartick, in the state's Bucks County-based first district. Fitzpatrick is one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district Trump lost during 2016′s presidential contest.

Philadelphia voters will also have the opportunity to vote on a number of criminal justice reform including a controversial stop-and-frisk amendment, and an amendment regarding the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

As Election Day arrives, the public awaits the release of body camera footage in the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. The shooting has highlighted the city, and police department's, need for reform when it comes to dealing with citizens experiencing a mental health crisis. One of the measures on the ballot would create a Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC), which would replace the Police Advisory Commission created by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a 2017 executive order. The measure would also authorize City council to "determine composition, powers and duties of the Commission."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city has also been dealing with an epidemic of gun violence. So far in 2020 the city has seen more than 400 homicides. It is the first time the city has surpassed 400 homicides in a year in more than a decade. The second ballot measure would create an Office of the Victim Advocate, "to advocate for crime victims and to work with victim-services providers to coordinate, plan, train, educate, and investigate issues relating to crime victims?"

NEW JERSEY

Voters in the Garden State will be voting on a U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by incumbent Cory Booker. They will also be voting on U.S. House seats as Jeff Van Drew looks to hold on to the state's 2nd congressional district after switching parties during his first term.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is also on the ballot in New Jersey after the state failed to get enough lawmakers on board during a final push in 2019. If the measure passes, the state's constitution would be amended, and the commission that oversees the medical marijuana program would also establish the market for recreational use.

The other two questions on the New Jersey ballot revolve around property tax deduction and exemption for peacetime veterans, and changing the legislative redistricting schedule if census data is delayed.

DELAWARE

In Joe Biden's home state of Delaware voters will determine whether or not Sen. Chris Coons can continue to serve in Biden's old seat.

Coons, who took office in 2010 following a special election to replace Biden's appointed replacement, is facing off with GOP newcomer Lauren Witzke. Witzke defeated her party's endorse candidate in the primary.

Governor John Carney Jr. is also seeking reelection Tuesday as he faces a challenge from Republican political newcomer Julianne Murray.A U.S. House seat is on the ballot in Delaware, as well, as voters choose between Incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat, and Republican Challenger Lee Murphy.

