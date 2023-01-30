Eagles gear flying off the shelves after NFC Champion sparks Super Bowl hype

A big win for the Eagles means new merchandise for their fans - if you can get your hands on it!

The gear was ready to go just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the 49ers to clinch the NFC Championship Sunday night.

Everything from "Conference Champions" shirts and sweatshirts to car decals and hats, Eagles fans can be decked out from head-to-toe in support of their beloved birds.

But you may want to grab your gear as fast as you can, because the Super Bowl hype has already begun across the Philadelphia area.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live as Dick's Sporting Goods opened their doors early Monday morning just for the occasion.

Pieces are selling fast, but Dick's says they do expect to replenish some merchandise later in the day.