Phillies Phantastic Auction: $100K worth of experiences, memorabilia being auctioned for charity

More than $100,000 worth of Philadelphia Phillies memorabilia and experiences are being auctioned for charity.

The 10th Anniversary Phillies Phantastic Auction is raising money for the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia and other Phillies' charities.

The memorabilia includes the 2021 MVP Bryce Harper congratulations banner, the Phanatic hot dog launcher and the starting line-up autographed bats set.

Experiences are also available at the auction, including a private hitting lesson with Phillies Infielder Jean Segura and an On-Field workout class with Phillies Infielder Alec Bohm.

Bidding is open until Friday online here.

