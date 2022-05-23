Expand / Collapse search

Phillies Phantastic Auction: $100K worth of experiences, memorabilia being auctioned for charity

By
Published 
Updated 8:54AM
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia

10th anniversary of the Phillies Phantastic Auction

This year, there's more than $100,000 worth of memorabilia a part of the Phillies auction and FOX 29's Steve Keeley is at the ball park now giving us a look at all the items up for auction.

PHILADELPHIA - More than $100,000 worth of Philadelphia Phillies memorabilia and experiences are being auctioned for charity. 

The 10th Anniversary Phillies Phantastic Auction is raising money for the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia and other Phillies' charities. 

The Phillies are auctioning $100,000 worth of memorabilia and experiences to raise money for charity. 

RELATED HEADLINES

The memorabilia includes the 2021 MVP Bryce Harper congratulations banner, the Phanatic hot dog launcher and the starting line-up autographed bats set.

Experiences are also available at the auction, including a private hitting lesson with Phillies Infielder Jean Segura and an On-Field workout class with Phillies Infielder Alec Bohm. 

Bidding is open until Friday online here

Image 1 of 9

 