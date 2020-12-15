Gov. Wolf signs winter weather emergency proclamation

article

Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of a nor'easter expected to bring heavy snowfall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Vaccines will be delivered across Pennsylvania as planned despite the winter weather. The proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.

“Currently, models predict that the first significant winter storm in nearly a year will hit Pennsylvania tomorrow,” Gov. Wolf said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. “The commonwealth’s emergency preparedness teams have spent a great deal of time and energy over the last several months supporting efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help the commonwealth weather this public health emergency and ensure vaccines are delivered as planned. This proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.”

The proclamation covers the following counties: Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expected to announce speed and travel restrictions.

