Gov. Wolf signs winter weather emergency proclamation
PENNSYLVANIA - Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of a nor'easter expected to bring heavy snowfall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Vaccines will be delivered across Pennsylvania as planned despite the winter weather. The proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.
“Currently, models predict that the first significant winter storm in nearly a year will hit Pennsylvania tomorrow,” Gov. Wolf said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. “The commonwealth’s emergency preparedness teams have spent a great deal of time and energy over the last several months supporting efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help the commonwealth weather this public health emergency and ensure vaccines are delivered as planned. This proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.”
TRACK THE STORM: GET THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
The proclamation covers the following counties: Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expected to announce speed and travel restrictions.
Advertisement
____
RELATED COVERAGE:
Snow emergencies declared ahead of nor'easter expected to bring significant snowfall
Nor'easter expected to bring significant snow Wednesday, winter storm warnings issued
Snow days could become a thing of the past now that so many students learn at home
It's been a while: Philadelphia area hasn't seen 'significant snow' since 2018
____
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter