July 4th forecast by the hour: When will storms hit the Philadelphia area?

Rain, rain, stay away!

As we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we're all hoping Mother Nature will hold out for our beach days and BBQ outings.

However, some thunderstorms could put a damper on those festivities starting Thursday afternoon.

Hourly forecast for July 4th in the Philadelphia area:

8 a.m. Sunny at 75 degrees

11 a.m. Partly sunny at 82 degrees

2 p.m. Partly cloudy, hitting a high of 90 degrees

5 p.m. Clouds increase as the threat of thunderstorms lingers at 88 degrees

FOX 29's Scott Williams says pop-up showers could affect fireworks shows Thursday with severe weather possible from the afternoon until the evening.

The Jersey Shore may miss those Thursday showers with the highest chance for storms on Saturday.