Weather Authority: Oppressive humidity, scattered storms expected Thursday

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect Thursday even though temperatures aren’t expected to reach the 90s.

Expect highs in the upper 80s Thursday to combine with even more oppressive humidity.

After severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night, we’re also facing a chance of more showers, including heavy downpours, Thursday.

Those showers could pose a flash flood threat for some parts of our area.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night with temperatures expected to approach 100 degrees Friday Saturday and Sunday.

