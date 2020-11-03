Find your local polling place in Pa., N.J., Del.

article

Election Day 2020 is finally upon us. It feels like we've been talking about this election forever.

FIND YOUR LOCAL POLLING PLACE: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Delaware

Polls in Pennsylvania and Delaware open at 7 a.m. They open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, but the Garden State's election is primarily by mail-in ballot.

And with so many people voting by mail, we may not know who won the election Tuesday night. It could take days to count all of those ballots. Officials just want to make sure that every vote is counted.

FOX 29 VOTING GUIDES: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Delaware

As you know, Pennsylvania is a major player in the election, and the candidates have trying to take advantage with frequent trips to the Keystone State.

COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE: FOX29.com/elections

FOX 29 is your source for all things election, from "Good Day Philadelphia" Tuesday morning, starting at 4 a.m., through the night, when we will have wall-to-wall coverage for you. That begins with two hours of local news, starting at 5 p.m. Then, it's "FOX News: Democracy 2020," from 7- 10p.m., with local updates, followed by the FOX 29 News at 10 and 11.

There will be more national coverage after that, then we're back a half hour early Wednesday morning, with "Good Day Philadelphia" beginning at 3:30 a.m.

And, of course, you'll be able to check election results as soon as the polls close and numbers start coming in on FOX29.com!

___

