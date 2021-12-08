1 dead, 2 hospitalized after apparent gas leak at home in Sellersville

Investigators believe a possible faulty appliance leaked lethal amounts of carbon monoxide into a home in Sellersville killing a woman and injuring her husband and son.

Officers from Pennridge Regional Police were called to a home on Old Bethlehem Pike just after 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a strong gas odor.

Officer pulled three people from the home, including 51-year-old Susan Hess who died at the scene.

Tony Hess, 54, and the couple's adult son were taken to St. Luke's Bethlehem for medical treatment.

They were later transferred to Jacobi Hospital in New York City for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Investigators said the incident was accidental and the result of a "possible faulty appliance at the home."

