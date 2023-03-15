$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects after man found dead near Schuylkill River Trail

article

Officials say two men are now wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old man who was found dead near the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County last week.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, for first-degree murder, robbery and related charges.

The murder suspects are accused of killing Daquan Tucker, of Audubon, whose body was found by a bicyclist in a wooded area about 100 feet from the trail down a steep embankment.

Officials say all three men knew each other, and met at Reed's home before walking the trail where the shooting took place. The victim suffered multiple gunshots wounds to the body.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects' arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



