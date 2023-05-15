15-year-old critically injured in Hunting Park shooting, police say

article

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Hunting Park Monday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on the 100 block of West Wyoming Street. Responding officers say when they arrived on scene, they initially did not locate a victim, but found four spent shell casings and blood in the street.

A few minutes later, police say they received a notification that a 15-year-old boy showed up at Saint Christopher's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Authorities say the boy lost a lot of blood and was transferred to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says preliminary information suggests that the shooter is an individual known to the victim's family.

Detectives say they have surveillance camera footage from several businesses in the area that they are hoping will help them in their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.