16-year-old injured, teen suspect sought after stabbing in Mayfair: police

Another stabbing in Philadelphia has left one teen boy in the hospital, and another wanted by police over the weekend.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed on the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

He suffered a stab wound to his lower back, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say another 16-year-old boy is being sought for the stabbing.

This stabbing comes a day after a 1-year-old baby boy and a 24-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed separately on Center City streets.