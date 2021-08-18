18-year-old male shot in the face, killed in East Mount Airy, police say

An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot in the face after a possible fight in East Mount Airy.

Officials say police responded to the 6700 block of Musgrave Street just before 9 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and bullet casings inches from him.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigate after an 18-year-old is shot in the face and killed in East Mount Airy.

Witnesses told police there was a fight in a courtyard and then gunshots were heard.

Police say a person of interest is in custody and will be interviewed.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter