18-year-old male shot in the face, killed in East Mount Airy, police say
EAST MOUNT AIRY - An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot in the face after a possible fight in East Mount Airy.
Officials say police responded to the 6700 block of Musgrave Street just before 9 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
Officers found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and bullet casings inches from him.
The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate after an 18-year-old is shot in the face and killed in East Mount Airy.
Witnesses told police there was a fight in a courtyard and then gunshots were heard.
Police say a person of interest is in custody and will be interviewed.
