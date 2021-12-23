2 firefighters hurt in apartment fire near West Chester University

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment building near West Chester University.

Firefighters were called to the 2-story apartment building on Franklin and Rosedale streets around 4 a.m. Video of the fire shared on social media by West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March shows heavy flames billowing from a second floor unit.

Officials say the blustery winter winds helped spread the fire, but crews were able to quickly corral the blaze. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, including one who needed to be sent to the hospital.

The apartment building that houses mostly West Chester University students was sparsely occupied with many students home for the holidays, according to officials.

Firefighters have not said what sparked the blaze.

