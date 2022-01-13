Police: 2 in custody after suspected carjacking attempt involving off-duty Philadelphia officer

Police say two men are in custody following a suspected carjacking attempt involving an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in Germantown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Germantown Avenue at Stanton Street.

Police say the off-duty officer was driving a Chevy Impala when he was rear-ended by a group driving in a white Honda.

Following the collision, police say the suspects jumped out of the Honda in an apparent attempt to carjack the Impala.

The two suspects who got out of the Honda were taken into custody, and the Honda sped off.

Philadelphia police say they have already received at least 60 reports of carjackings in the city in 2022.

Wednesday night, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the continuing uptick in carjackings after she says the city saw 757 carjackings in 2021 – a 34% increase over the previous year. She added that the trend was not unique to Philadelphia.

The department has pointed out that 'bump and runs' have been one of the tactics used by perpetrators in these carjackings.

They say a suspect with at least one passenger will bump or rear-end the target vehicle. Then, when the victim gets out to assess damage or exchange information, the vehicle is stolen.

Police recommend staying inside with the windows closed and doors locked. If you feel a threat, they recommend putting your flashers on, signaling the driver to follow you and driving to the nearest police station.

