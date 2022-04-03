2 killed in Trenton fire; Showers to hit Delaware Valley on Sunday; Villanova loses to Kansas in Final Four

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Fire officials: Three-alarm fire destroys Trenton home killing 2 people, injuring several firefighters

TRENTON, N.J. - Two people were killed and at least four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Trenton on Saturday.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.

The four firefighters who were injured have been listed in stable condition, according to fire officials.

According to the Trenton Fire Department, the home sustained massive damage.

2. Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see showers, storms Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Sunday's conditions include morning showers and even flurries for some parts ahead of afternoon storms in the Delaware Valley.

The late-afternoon storms will be spotty with some areas seeing hail.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the storms will wrap up Sunday evening as the wind cranks up a bit making a chilly close to the weekend that only saw highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures in the mid-50s will continue throughout the week.

Looking ahead, Monday will be the only dry day of the week with a tease of sun in the morning ahead of clouds.

3. Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball as Jermaine Samuels #23 of the Villanova Wildcats defends in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal. (Photo ((Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)) Expand

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Kansas and Villanova waged a 3-point shooting contest at the Final Four with one of them racing out to a big lead in the opening minutes and the other spending the rest of the night trying in vain to catch up.

It all may sound familiar to basketball fans.

But in a rematch of a rout by the Wildcats four years ago in San Antonio, it was the Jayhawks who joyously walked off the court with the win this time at the final buzzer Saturday night. David McCormack muscled his way for 25 points, Ochai Agbaji was nearly perfect from the field and finished with 21, and the lone No. 1 seed to reach the national semifinals rolled to an 81-65 victory.

"This is what we were planning to do that season," said Agbaji, who was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. "Everyone that was on that team, this is for them and they know it just as much as us."

Now, the Jayhawks (33-6) hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to win it all.

4. Chris Rock performs in Atlantic City after Oscars slap

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Comedian Chris Rock took to the stage in Atlantic City a week after the smack heard around the world and it appears Rock and venues like the Borgata are getting the last laugh as ticket prices skyrocket.

Two-hours before show time the cheapest tickets found were around $550, with people telling FOX 29 they couldn’t find anything under $800 in the days after the slap.

"Afterword, I said, ‘Babe did you see the slap,’ because she was asleep," said Andrew Hackman. "I said oh this is real. I looked at my phone and said these tickets are going up, we just hit the jackpot."

