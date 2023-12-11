2 men critically injured following double shooting in South Philadelphia: police

article

Two men are in critical condition after police say a double shooting occurred in South Philadelphia Monday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident they say happened on the 2500 block of 8th Street at around 7:13 p.m.

Officials say one man, unidentified, was shot once in his right hip and a 27-year-old man was shot once in his left leg and once in his left arm.

Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital by police where they are now in critical condition.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene and police arrested two suspects in connection to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.