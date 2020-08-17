2 men killed in separate shootings Monday morning

article

Following a violent weekend that saw five people killed and more than 30 shot, Philadelphia police say two more men were gunned down Monday morning.

In North Philadelphia, police say a man in his 30s was shot and killed near 7th Street and Girard Avenue before 1:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim has just gotten into his car after walking out of Papa John's when he was shot through the door.

Witnesses say the gunman was firing from another car which he later lost control of, striking a parked SUV.

A short time later, another man in his 30s was shot in the armpit near G and Madison Streets in Kensington. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in either of the incidents.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP