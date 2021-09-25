2 off-duty Philly officers robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle

Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in Oxford Circle, and walked away from the incident uninjured, according to authorities.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Devereaux Avenue Saturday morning, about 12:30. The two men were walking to their vehicle from a nearby night club when two armed men approached them, demanded they kneel and turn over their valuables.

Both gunmen were armed with handguns, officials said. They were able to take the officers’ wallets, house keys, jewelry and other valuable items. Neither of the officers had their weapons and no shots were fired. Neither officer was injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

The gunmen ran off after one of the officers had trouble removing a piece of jewelry. One of the two men was able to hang onto their cell phone and called 911 after the gunmen fled.

Police are searching for the two gunmen. An investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

