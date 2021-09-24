Police investigate attempted arson of neighborhood activist’s home

Police, lawmakers and the Kensington community are trying to find who is behind the attempted arson of the home of a neighborhood activist.

Sonja Bingham, a neighborhood block captain, has long rallied against the drug dealing in Kensington.

Police say someone poured gasoline onto the side of her Harrowgate home and tried to set it on fire.

Bingham says threats against her won't stop her mission.

"At the core of what I do is community first. We want safe and clean neighborhoods. We deserve that much. We've suffered," she said.

Bingham has gotten support from city leaders, including Mayor Jim Kenney, DA Larry Krasner and several council members.

