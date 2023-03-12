2 people escape to roof after house goes up in flames in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Fire crews arrived to find a raging fire and two people needing to be rescued immediately at a house in Burlington County early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at a 3-story home on Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Two people inside the house had escaped the fire, making their way to the roof, according to officials.
Officials say one person was hospitalized after either falling or jumping to safety. Their condition is not known at this time.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.