2 Philadelphia Water Department employees charged in apparent road rage incident

Two Philadelphia Water Department employees have been charged in connection with an apparent road rage incident Tuesday morning.

It happened at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles exited their vehicles and were involved in a physical altercation when the passenger of the water department fired a shot at the civilian vehicle, striking the driver’s side mirror.

The water department vehicle fled the scene and was stopped a short time later.

Rafael Thomas, 36, and William Stewart, 30, face aggravated assault, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, simple assault and related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

