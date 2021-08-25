2 rideshare drivers wounds in separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two rideshare drivers were wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia Wednesday.
The first shooting happened on North 63rd Street in West Philadelphia around 5:20 p.m.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the foot. Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition. Police say one of the victims was a rideshare driver.
In a second incident, a 44-year-old rideshare driver was caught in the crossfire on the 17000 block of North Taney Street around 6:45 p.m. in North Philadelphia. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition after being shot several times in the side of the head.
So far, no arrests have been made in the shootings.
