2 suspects arrested after robbery, shooting on SEPTA train leaves bystander injured

article

An innocent bystander became the victim of a SEPTA shooting, which police say stemmed from a robbery orchestrated by two suspects.

Trevon Gordon, 21, and Marquan Best, 23, have both been taken into custody for their roles in the terrifying incident.

Police say a man was robbed after an altercation onboard a SEPTA train last month.

The robbery victim then fired his weapon at the suspects, but struck a 22-year-old bystander instead.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was found with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and side at a subway station at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police apprehended the robbery victim at the scene, but he was released without charges.

Gordon and Best were later identified as the robbery suspects, arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.