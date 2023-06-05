$20,000 reward offered for suspect in 2022 homicide of man shot inside car in Ogontz

Philadelphia police are still looking a man they say shot and killed a 21-year-old victim more than 10 months ago.

In October 2022, a young man was sitting in a car on the 1700 block of Church Lane when police say the suspect fired several shots at him.

The victim was struck, and died from his injuries.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running from the scene after the fatal shooting.

Police are now asking for the public's help to locate the suspect, offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.