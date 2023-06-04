Several shots fired at driver; road rage suspect sought: Delaware state police

An argument escalated into a road rage shooting that left one man injured in New Castle County, according to Delaware State Police.

A 52-year-old man was struck by gunfire after an encounter with an "erratic" driver at a red light on Sunset Lake Road in Newark Friday night.

Police say both men were arguing when one driver pulled a gun and fired several shots, hitting the other driver in the hand. The shooter then fled the scene.

The victim later transported himself to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as being a man in his 20s or 30s driving a gold 2005-2010 Buick LeSabre with an out-of-state registration plate.