Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all NB lanes on Blue Route in Lower Merion Township during morning commute

All lanes are shut down after multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, collided on the Blue Route in Montgomery County, causing major delays during the Monday morning commute.

The multi-vehicle crash happened between the Villanova and Conshohocken exits on Interstate 476 around 6 a.m.

Traffic is at a stand-still in both directions as all lanes remain closed to allow officials to investigate and clear the scene.

Reports state that one person was killed in the crash, with another three transported to the hospital. Their conditions and additional information has yet to be released.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where it appears fuel from one of the vehicles spilled across the interstate.

The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.