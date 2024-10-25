2024 Election: Early voting begins in Delaware

Delaware voters who were eager to cast their ballots in the 2024 election lined up outside polling places early Friday morning on the state's first day of early voting.

The latest polls show the hotly contested presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is razor thing with just over a week until Election Day.

In Delaware, a democratic stronghold that hasn't gone red in a presidential election since 1988, voters will also choose U.S. Senate and House seats.

Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) is favored over Eric Hansen (R) for the state's vacant senate seat, and Sarah McBride (D) is vying for the U.S. House seat over John Whalen (R).

Delaware also has several vacancies in the state Senate and House of Representatives that voters will decide based on their congressional districts.

Delaware voters can vote in-person at any early voting site in their county during the 10-day window before Election Day, according to the state's website.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was outside a polling place in Wilmington on Friday morning where a line of voters wrapped around the building.

New Jersey will start early voting this weekend, and Pennsylvania will follow on Tuesday.