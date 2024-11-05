2024 Election: Find out where to recycle candidate yard signs

article

Not sure what to do with your yard signs, supporting your candidates of choice now that Election Day has arrived?

In Montgomery County, you can recycle them.

Officials announced that, much like in years past, the county recycling center will take your signs at a select drop-off location, rather than putting them in the trash.

You can drop them from Wednesday, November 6th through Wednesday, November 13th. Officials say accepted materials are paperboard and plastic (corrugated and film) signs with the metal stands.

There are 17 sites, for the public’s convenience. Those sites are:

Abington Township Highway Yard, 2201 Florey Lane, Abington

Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility, 8101 Old York Road, Elkins Park

Collegeville Borough Municipal Building, 491 East Main St., Collegeville

Douglass Township Recycling Center, 108 Municipal Drive, Gilbertsville

Hatfield Township Building, 1950 School Road, Hatfield

Horsham Township Municipal Building, 1025 Horsham Road, Horsham

Lower Merion Transfer Station, 1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley

Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility, 500 Church Road, Eagleville

Lower Salford Township Municipal Building, 379 Main Street, Harleysville

Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters, 754 East Johnson Highway, Building #4, Norristown (Drop off on the side of the building)

Montgomery County Republican Committee Headquarters, 1045 South Trooper Road, Norristown

Montgomery Township Administration Building, 1001 Stump Road, Montgomeryville

Skippack Township Building, 4089 Heckler Road, Skippack

Upper Dublin Township Library, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington

Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot, 1 Parkside Place, North Wales

Whitemarsh Township Administration Building, 616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill

Whitpain Township Administration Building, 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell

For more information, you can call Montgomery County Recycling at 610-278-3618 or go to their website, here.