Election Day 2024: Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief All polls are open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for Election Day 2024. All eyes are on the presidential race in Pennsylvania, along with U.S. Senate races in all three states. Polls will close at 8 p.m. across the Delaware Valley FOX 29 will be tracking results for several key races in each state as they come in Tuesday evening.



Voters across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are headed to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2024 election for president and several key races in each state.

In the race to the White House, Pennsylvania remains a critical win as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris battle to secure the swing state’s 19 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate contests in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been closely watched throughout the country as two Delaware races could make history.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. in each state as ballot counting kicks into full gear. However, Pennsylvania results are not expected on Election Night , since mail-in ballots couldn’t start being processed until 7 a.m.

If you need to find a polling location, or need more voting information, check out our guides for Pennsylvania , New Jersey and Delaware.

FOX 29 will be updating live results for these key races in each state:

Pennsylvania

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Bob Casey

Republican: David McCormick

Green Party: Leila Hazo

Libertarian Party: John Thomas

Constitution Party: Bernard Selker

Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are facing off in a high-stakes election that could help determine which party will control the narrowly divided Senate.

Attorney General:

Democrat: Eugene Depasquale

Republican: Dave Sunday

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn

Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill

Forward Party: Eric L. Settle

Auditor General:

Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta

Republican: Tim DeFoor

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Reece Smith

Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich

American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton

State Treasurer:

Democrat: Erin McClelland

Republican: Stacy Garrity

Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski

Constitution Party: Troy Bowman

Forward Party: Chris Foster

U.S. House: Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.

Pennsylvania Senate: Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives: Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

New Jersey

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia

Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter

Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White

Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Andy Kim

Republican: Curtis Bashaw

Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan

Green Party: Christina Khalil

Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky

Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham

The Senate race in New Jersey has been highly watched as the winner will fill the seat of former Sen. Bob Menendez. A win by Bashaw would make him the first Republican elected to the U.S. Senate in New Jersey in more than 50 years.

U.S. House: Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the county you live in.

Special Election: U.S. House of Representatives 10th Congressional District

Delaware

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Lisa Blunt Rochester

Republican: Eric Hansen

Independent Party of Delaware: Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester would also make history if elected, becoming Delaware's first Black female senator.

U.S. House

Democrat: Sarah McBride

Republican: John J. Whalen III

Democrat Sarah McBride could become the first transgender member of congress with a victory against John Whalen III.

Delaware Senate: Voters will elect candidates from nine of the state's senatorial districts.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the senatorial district you live in.