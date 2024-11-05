Election Day 2024: Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Voters across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are headed to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2024 election for president and several key races in each state.
In the race to the White House, Pennsylvania remains a critical win as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris battle to secure the swing state’s 19 electoral votes.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senate contests in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been closely watched throughout the country as two Delaware races could make history.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. in each state as ballot counting kicks into full gear. However, Pennsylvania results are not expected on Election Night, since mail-in ballots couldn’t start being processed until 7 a.m.
If you need to find a polling location, or need more voting information, check out our guides for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
FOX 29 will be updating live results for these key races in each state:
Pennsylvania
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Bob Casey
- Republican: David McCormick
- Green Party: Leila Hazo
- Libertarian Party: John Thomas
- Constitution Party: Bernard Selker
Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are facing off in a high-stakes election that could help determine which party will control the narrowly divided Senate.
Attorney General:
- Democrat: Eugene Depasquale
- Republican: Dave Sunday
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn
- Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill
- Forward Party: Eric L. Settle
Auditor General:
- Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta
- Republican: Tim DeFoor
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Reece Smith
- Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich
- American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton
State Treasurer:
- Democrat: Erin McClelland
- Republican: Stacy Garrity
- Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski
- Constitution Party: Troy Bowman
- Forward Party: Chris Foster
U.S. House: Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.
Pennsylvania Senate: Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives: Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.
New Jersey
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
- Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware
- Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia
- Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter
- Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White
- Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Andy Kim
- Republican: Curtis Bashaw
- Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan
- Green Party: Christina Khalil
- Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky
- Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham
The Senate race in New Jersey has been highly watched as the winner will fill the seat of former Sen. Bob Menendez. A win by Bashaw would make him the first Republican elected to the U.S. Senate in New Jersey in more than 50 years.
U.S. House: Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the county you live in.
Special Election: U.S. House of Representatives 10th Congressional District
Delaware
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Republican: Eric Hansen
- Independent Party of Delaware: Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz
Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester would also make history if elected, becoming Delaware's first Black female senator.
U.S. House
- Democrat: Sarah McBride
- Republican: John J. Whalen III
Democrat Sarah McBride could become the first transgender member of congress with a victory against John Whalen III.
Delaware Senate: Voters will elect candidates from nine of the state's senatorial districts.
Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the senatorial district you live in.
Delaware House of Representatives: Voters will elect candidates from 40 of the state's legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.