Police: Man critically injured after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday on the 6500 block of Guyer Avenue in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city.

Authorities say a man believed to be in his 20s was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and neck.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in critical condition, officials say.

The scene was held and no weapon or suspect was recovered, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.