3 teens charged in connection with fatal beating of homeless man, Camden County officials announce

Three juveniles were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal beating of a homeless man in Camden in June, Camden County officials announced.

A 12-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki stated.

Shortly after the incident, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were charged in connection with the beating.

Through witness statements and surveillance video, detectives determined the three juveniles charged Tuesday were tied to the crime.

The incident occurred June 25. Police were called to the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue, in Camden, shortly after midnight. There they found 63-year-old Bobby J. Hill, Jr. lying unresponsive.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities indicated Hill suffered from severe head trauma.

All the juveniles are awaiting court proceedings.

