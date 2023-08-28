4 teens injured after daytime shooting in North Philadelphia: police

article

At least one teenager was struck by gunfire during a Monday morning shooting that left another three teens with graze wounds.

Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of North 4th Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section around 10:30 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the back inside a home. He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Three other teens, ages 15, 16 and 18, were also on scene when officers arrived, according to authorities.

All three suffered graze wounds that police say may have been caused by glass.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.