76ers arena proposal: See new images of potential Sixers arena site in Camden

New images have been released of what a potential 76ers arena on the Camden waterfront would look like.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority released the artist’s rendering showing the arena on the site of the former state prison north of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The release of the images comes amid community backlash to the Sixers current plan to build a new arena on Market Street in Center City, near Chinatown.

City and state leaders in Pennsylvania have stated the arena belongs in Philadelphia.