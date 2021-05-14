76ers to give away 500 tickets as incentive for getting vaccinated

article

The 76ers partnered with the City for Philadelphia and the Black Doctors Consortium to give away 500 free tickets as an incentive for getting vaccinated at two participating clinics Saturday.

The two Black Doctors Consortium clinics are located at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church (2100 W. Lehigh Avenue) or the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center (4261 N. 5th Street).

People will get a ticket to Sunday’s home game against the Orlando Magic game while supplies last.

The tickets, in pods of two or four seats, will be available for reservation via code on a first-come, first-served basis. Codes will be distributed to any eligible to be vaccinated (including teens as young as 16) who receive either their first- or second-dose of any vaccine available at the two identified clinics.

"We could not be more pleased to see the Sixers continuing to encourage Philadelphians to be safe during this pandemic," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID. Thanks to partners like the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium and the 76ers, we are quickly moving toward getting back to being able to do the things we love and miss."

