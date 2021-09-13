Risk of contracting COVID-19 at Eagles games ‘quite finite,’ Dr. Bettigole says

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole went on the record to explain that the risk of contracting COVID-19 at an outdoor Eagles game as opposed to an indoor event is "quite finite".

With the COVID-19 pandemic persisting, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss some of the latest health headlines in the area.

One of the most important things to note that Dr. Bettigole had to say was that she was far more concerned about indoor events than outdoor events in terms of spreading COVID-19.

In the aftermath of Made in America, which occurred Labor Day weekend, numbers actually plateaued instead of rising like many people anticipated. Made in America required vaccinations or testing and masks, which Dr. Bettigole believes helped protect people.

She did note that public health officials are hesitant to make any claims going forward, she said, "The average daily cases was highest, let's avoid that word peaked, on September 4 at 313 cases per day. We are down, as of yesterday, to 226 average cases per day."

Still, she noted that as school begins we can expect to likely see more cases occur although current numbers are not reflecting any spikes as of yet.

Dr. Bettigole explained that the incubation period for the Delta Variant is slightly shorter than the original variant or the Alpha Variant.

Even with the Eagles game, Dr. Bettigole is less concerned about the outdoor events. However, she expressed that she is significantly more concerned about indoor spaces since the risk rises when the space is enclosed.

"We just need to pay a lot more attention to what we're doing indoors," Dr. Bettigole told FOX 29's Mike Jerrick.

In other headlines, Dr. Bettigole urged people to wait on the science in terms of wanting to vaccinate children. She understands the impatience, but she reminded people to follow the science until approvals for vaccination in children is made and wait until it is legal.

