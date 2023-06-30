Air quality concerns: Code Red issued for New Jersey as conditions improve in Pennsylvania, Delaware

Air quality concerns sparked by wildfires in Canada continue to impact the Delaware Valley.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Pennsylvania saw significant impacts from the smoke, leading to the issuance of a Code Red for air quality.

The alert caused local camps to alter outdoor activities and the City of Philadelphia closed all city pools to protect swimmers from the dangerous air.

On Friday, forecasters say conditions have improved in Pennsylvania but worsened in New Jersey.

Pennsylvania and Delaware are under a Code Orange, which indicates the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, the minority population and people who work outdoors. These groups are urged to take breaks if they must be outdoors and watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath and coughing.

New Jersey is under a Code Red, indicating that the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

