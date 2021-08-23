Argument leads to stabbing, shooting in Kensington, police say

article

An argument has led to both a stabbing and a shooting in Kensington, police say.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue.

During the argument, a 30-year-old man was stabbed one time in each forearm.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in the left forearm by an unknown man who then fled the scene. He is being held as a prisoner, but is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

So far, no weapons were recovered.

