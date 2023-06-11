Arrest made after deadly double shooting in Kingsessing, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section early Sunday morning.
The deadly double shooting happened on the 1000 block of 55th Street around 2:30 a.m.
The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead after being shot in the back. A 47-year-old woman was also shot, once in the face and once in the neck. She is said to be in critical condition.
Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested, and a weapon was recovered. Charges are pending as police investigate the motive behind the shooting.