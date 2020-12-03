Arrest made in attempted abduction in Bala Cynwyd

Lower Merion police confirmed Thursday night that a man has been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction at an apartment complex in Bala Cynwyd.

According to police, the suspect pressed an object into a woman’s back at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex on Nov. 4 and said, “You know what this is?”

The woman was able to get away.

Police say Kent William Powe, 58, was taken into custody at a home Thursday morning in Collingdale without incident. He faces numerous charges, including attempted kidnapping and robbery.

Kent William Powe (Lower Merion Police Department)

Cherry Hill police believe the same suspect is responsible for two attempted abductions last month.

On Nov. 14 at the Plaza Grande Apartments in Cherry Hill, police believe the same suspect approached a woman in the garage and knocked her to the ground. Police say she screamed and the suspect ran off.

Less than a week later, police say the man attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint after getting on an elevator in the lobby of the 300 building at Plaza Grande.

Police said once inside the elevator the suspect took the woman's bags and forced her through the lobby and into the parking garage. The suspect opened his trunk and threatened to shoot the woman if she did not get inside.

When the victim refused, police say the suspect struck her with his gun. The woman was able to break free from his grasp and run to safety. The suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan on Garden Park Drive.

The investigation into the Cherry Hill incidents is ongoing.

