Arrest made in Mother's Day fire that left 22 displaced in Camden, police say

Police say a suspect is in custody after an apartment fire left 22 people out of their homes earlier this month.

On Mother's Day, fire crews were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue as it went up in flames.

The two-story, eight-unit apartment building partially collapsed leaving 22 people displaced.

An arrest was made in connection to the three-alarm fire on Friday, according to police. The suspect has not been identified, and a motive is still unknown.

Officials say no one was injured. It was reported that the Red Cross was helping to find temporary housing for the displaced residents.