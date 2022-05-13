Arrest made in Mother's Day fire that left 22 displaced in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Police say a suspect is in custody after an apartment fire left 22 people out of their homes earlier this month.
On Mother's Day, fire crews were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue as it went up in flames.
The two-story, eight-unit apartment building partially collapsed leaving 22 people displaced.
An arrest was made in connection to the three-alarm fire on Friday, according to police. The suspect has not been identified, and a motive is still unknown.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pennsylvania family sues TikTok, claims 10-year-old died trying social media challenge
- Gunmen open fire on group standing outside Philadelphia gas station shop, police say
- SEPTA facing questions after convicted murderer ends up in new outreach program
Advertisement
Officials say no one was injured. It was reported that the Red Cross was helping to find temporary housing for the displaced residents.