Asbestos discovered in cafeteria at Hopkinson Elementary School

Officials say asbestos was discovered in the cafeteria at Hopkinson Elementary School in the city's Juniata Park section.

Parents citywide are feeling torn, helpless and emotional as the Philadelphia schools asbestos crisis worsens.

"We wanna protect our children and we can’t prevent them getting sick because they’re leaving the schools open," Marina Pomales said.

The School District of Philadelphia says Hopkinson Elementary School is staying open despite its second discovery of damaged asbestos.

In a letter to parents, officials say asbestos abatement in the lunchroom should be completed this weekend and that no one will be allowed inside the cafeteria until it’s safe. This health hazard comes just one week after damaged asbestos was discovered in an unoccupied classroom at the school.

