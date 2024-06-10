Assault on Philadelphia police in alley ends with injuries, arrest: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say one of their officers was parked in an alleyway when they were assaulted by another vehicle early Monday morning.
The marked patrol vehicle was intentionally struck by a white Chevy Camaro on the 3200 block of Friendship Street, according to authorities.
The officer was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to be treated and released.
Police say an arrest was made, but provided no further details.
Both vehicles required towing, and the police car sustained front-end damage and a broken front axle.
An investigation is underway.