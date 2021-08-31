Attempted robbery leads to shooting death of man in Trenton; police investigating
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred on Monday.
The shooting happened on the 400 block of West Hanover Street just before 9 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim – identified as 43-year-old Fred Davis – suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to authorities, an early investigation indicates that Davis was arriving home from work at the time of the shooting. Davis had reportedly parked his vehicle in front of his home when he was approached by two males who attempted to rob him.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marc Masseroni of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
