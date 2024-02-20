Baby seal dies after rescue from street in Ocean City nearly 2 weeks ago
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A heartbreaking update after a seal pup wandered far from the water earlier this month at the Jersey Shore.
"It is with heavy hearts we share that the male grey seal from Ocean City has passed away," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The baby seal was found stranded on 42nd Street in Ocean City after being hauled out of the bay on February 7.
Rescue teams brought the young pup back to the center, where it was treated for parasites and a possible respiratory infection over the past two weeks.
Staff say they were hopeful when the underweight pup started to show interest in food.
However, his health took a "sudden and rapid" decline Monday night.
"Despite the extraordinary efforts by our staff to resuscitate him, the pup passed away only a few minutes later," the center said.