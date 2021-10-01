Beloved Cobbs Creek neighbor dies in crossfire shooting

A small memorial stands on the porch of a row home in Cobbs Creek where Todd Reeves lived and died.

Reeves, 53, was sitting in his wheelchair around 10 p.m. Thursday when he was shot in the chest by suspected crossfire from a nearby shooting.

Cynthia Hayes, a life long friend, wept in the arms of neighbors as she remembered the man she called her brother.

"I still can’t believe I’m never going to see him again," she said through tears.

Reeves was one of 4 homicide victims in yet another bloody night in Philadelphia. The city’s homicide number now stands at 412 prompting concerns Philadelphia will reach record murder numbers before the close of 2021.

And while the gun violence rages, the Police Commissioner and District Attorney Larry Krasner appear to be at odds on what crimes they focus on.

Todd Reeves, 53, was shot and killed Thursday night in Cobbs Creek.

In a briefing on violent crime this week, Outlaw said "We have people in this community that say I know I can get away with this or I’ll be back because they know carrying a gun illegally isn’t prioritized as it is here."

In response, a spokesperson for the District Attorney wrote "of course we prosecute illegal weapons," but argues the office’s top priorities are shootings and homicides. The spokesperson argues only 29% of homicides this year have resulted in arrests.

Mayor Jim Kenny continues to argue the problem is with the easy availability of guns. He said the easy access to weapons is "insane."

