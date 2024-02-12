Expand / Collapse search
Bomb squad investigating blast inside West Philadelphia apartment

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:43AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Bomb squad called to West Philadelphia apartments

A man is in critical condition after a device went off in his apartment early Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say a device went off inside his apartment early Monday morning.

The blast happened on the 4500 block of Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia just after 12:30 a.m. 

The bomb squad was called out to investigate.

Police say fireworks, possibly a homemade device, were set off indoors.

No other injuries were reported, but it's unclear if the building sustained any damage.

An investigation is underway.