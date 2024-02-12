Bomb squad investigating blast inside West Philadelphia apartment
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say a device went off inside his apartment early Monday morning.
The blast happened on the 4500 block of Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia just after 12:30 a.m.
The bomb squad was called out to investigate.
Police say fireworks, possibly a homemade device, were set off indoors.
No other injuries were reported, but it's unclear if the building sustained any damage.
An investigation is underway.