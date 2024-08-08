Boy struck, killed by River Line train in Palmyra: NJ Transit officials
PALMYRA, N.J. - Tragedy struck a rail line in South Jersey when a young boy was fatally hit by a train on Thursday morning.
NJ Transit officials say the juvenile pedestrian was fatally struck by a River Line train at the Chestnut Street crossing near the Palmyra station around 8:19 a.m.
There were 28 people onboard at the time, but no other injures were reported.
The boy's age and identity have yet to be released, along with any other details.
Officials say trains may experience delays in both directions. NJ Transit police are currently investigating.