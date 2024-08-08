Boy struck, killed by River Line train in Palmyra: NJ Transit officials

article

Tragedy struck a rail line in South Jersey when a young boy was fatally hit by a train on Thursday morning.

NJ Transit officials say the juvenile pedestrian was fatally struck by a River Line train at the Chestnut Street crossing near the Palmyra station around 8:19 a.m.

There were 28 people onboard at the time, but no other injures were reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

The boy's age and identity have yet to be released, along with any other details.

Officials say trains may experience delays in both directions. NJ Transit police are currently investigating.