Brews for a good cause as annual Kegs for Cats is held benefiting organizations helping cats in need
KENSINGTON - The Philadelphia Brewing Company held a fun-filled event all for a good cause.
Their annual Kegs for Cats was held Sunday, to benefit Mac’s Fund, a foundation that helps community cats across Philadelphia.
There was beer and cider, an Algorithm Taco Truck, spa items, liquor baskets, a silent auction and plenty of adoptable cats to cuddle.
Community Engagement Coordinator, with Morris Animal Refuge, Grace Erickson, explained, "All the money that we raise today will go to our TNR program, where we spay and neuter stray cats, try and clean them up, get them vaccinated, so they’re safe out there on the streets."
In addition, staff at the Brewery collected donations of pet food for cats in need across the city. It is estimated there are 400,000 stray cats in Philadelphia.